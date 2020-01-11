AURORA, Mo. FIREFIGHTERS: Seatbelts credited with saving lives in 3-car crash

The Aurora Rural Fire Protection district credited seatbelts with saving lives after a three vehicle crash on Friday.

First responders closed down State Highway 39 just south of Aurora after two commercial and one private vehicle crashed, trapping three people.

Crews used extrication tools to free a couple from a maroon truck. A child was also trapped in the vehicle, but was able to be removed and suffered no injuries. The couple also escaped with minor injuries.

On a post to the district's Facebook page officials said, "We are happy to report that the injuries were minor compared to what could have been simply because seat belts were worn...We firmly believe in seat belts saving lives, but we can’t stress the importance of car seats and booster seats! Seat belts Save Lives!"