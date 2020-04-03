Academy Sports and Outdoors in Springfield only allowed to sell firearms and ammunition

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Springfield will only sell firearms and ammunition moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the only items deemed "essential" as part of business restrictions from Greene County's stay-at-home order, according to Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the city of Springfield.

In a virtual briefing Friday, Scott announced Academy, located at 610 W El Camino Alto Street, would only be open for sales of firearms and ammunition.

Scott says someone from the city went into the store after several complaints from residents. Sporting goods stores are only allowed to stay open under the stay-at-home if they are selling "essential" items.

