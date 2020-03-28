Adam Wainwright donates $250,000 to help Cardinals minor leaguers during Coronavirus pandemic

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of Game 4 of the baseball National League Championship Series, in Washington. The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for next season, raising the likelihood that the veteran pitcher finishes his career with the only major league team he has ever played for. Terms of the deal Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, were not disclosed.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By  | 
Posted:

(KY3/KSPR) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his wife have donated $250,000 to help the team's minor leaguers during the coronavirus pandemic.

More Than Baseball, a nonprofit that works in collaboration with experts in disaster relief funding and financial aid distribution has received the donate to provide assistance.

For more information, click here.

 