Adding a furry friend to the family this holiday? What you need to consider before adopting

A furry little friend might wind up under your family's Christmas tree this week, but experts with the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri said that comes with a few warnings.

Karen Foutch, the Director of Development for the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, said families need to consider a couple of different things before adopting a new pet. Foutch said families should carefully consider whether or not a furry family member will fit into the family's busy schedule. "Do they have allergies," Foutch asked as she went through other things families need to check on before adopting.

Foutch said pets should never be a complete surprise for a family. Instead, it needs to be a group decision. She said surprise pets often result in a higher than normal return-rate to shelters after the holidays. She said that can be a traumatic experience for both the animals and family members. "We want all of our animals adopted and to find their homes and we would love all of them home by Christmas, but we want to make sure they are in the right home," she said.

On top of families truthfully considering whether or not a pet is right for them, the Humane Society also has adoption counselors to make sure people match with the perfect pet.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is located at 3161 West Norton Road in Springfield. The Humane Society will be open on Christmas Eve from noon until 6 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day. They are currently filled to capacity.

If your family does decide to adopt this holiday season, make sure you refer to the article attached titled "Springfield veterinarian warns pet owners about Thanksgiving table treats" to check out a list of holiday pet hazards.