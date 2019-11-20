Addressing chronic problem of loneliness in our society

It's 'MOvember' and men across the world are growing moustaches and more to focus attention on men's health issues.

On this Life, Life, Well, we're looking at a study by an English Charity. They researched the loneliness on men after retirement. This group says almost half of men over 50 in Britain are lonely.

Local Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker says loneliness is a problem all over the world. That's why she's recommending programs like Springfield's Give 5 to retired men.

"A lot of new people are in that Give 5 program because it's a good way to make friendships. So, when you retire the email stops coming. You stop going to meetings. You stop connecting with people the way you typically do. So, loneliness is a huge problem for our aging population," says Dr. Baker.

The Give 5 program helps retirees in the Springfield area find volunteer opportunities that fit their interests.

Doctor Baker says if you're spending all day in front of the computer or TV, you may need to broaden your horizons by doing something like joining a club.

You may also have to develop new interests as a way of connecting to other people. You can explore programs at your local library or church that seems interesting to your.

KY3 has partnered with several charities too to give you a comprehensive look at volunteer opportunities. You can explore the website -- Click HERE