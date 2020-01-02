‘Affluenza teen’ jailed in Texas for probation violation

A Texas man who used "affluenza" as a defense at his trial for killing four people while driving drunk was arrested Thursday for a probation violation.

Court records show 22-year-old Ethan Couch was booked into jail in Fort Worth after he tested positive for the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Couch's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jail records do not indicate that he has a bond.

Couch became known as the "affluenza teen" after a psychologist at his trial said his actions in the 2013 crash were caused by "affluenza," or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

