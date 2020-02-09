Affordable Family Fun: Hunt & Fish Outdoor Show

Sunday, February 9, marks the last day for the annual Hunt & Fish Outdoor Show at the Springfield Expo Center.

There are more than 100 vendors and a 3D Archery Tournament at The Hunt & Fish Outdoor Show.

The Arc of the Ozarks Development Director, Danielle Wise, said there is something for everyone at the Hunt & Fish Outdoor Show. Kids will have the chance to build a birdhouse or create a turkey call in the added Kids Korner.

Local experts will also be speaking on hunting and fishing. On Sunday at 2 p.m. Matt Drury with Drury Outdoors will be speaking with attendees at the show. The archery classes and tournament will close at 1 p.m. The highest score for each category will be announced at 2:00 on Sunday.

Wise said proceeds from the show would benefit The Arc of the Ozarks No Limits Summer Camp Program for children ages 6-21 with varying disabilities.

The Hunt & Fish Outdoor Show goes from 9 a.m until 3 p.m.

Admission for the event is $10 online or at the door. Children 12 years old and younger are FREE.

The 12th annual Hunt & Fish Outdoor Show is at the Expo Center located at 635 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO 65806.

For more information about the Hunt & Fish Outdoor Show click here

For more information about The Arc of the Ozarks click here