FREE FAMILY FUN: Virtual egg hunts in the Ozarks you can join

While Easter Sunday is usually the prime time for egg hunts, the coronavirus pandemic has broken up the traditional hunt.

Companies, organizations, and communities in Springfield, Mo. want to help bring a sense of normalcy back this spring with virtual egg hunts.

Your family can take advantage of the following virtual egg hunts:

417 Virtual Home Tours Virtual Egg Hunt:

Social distancing and state regulations united a group of realtors to invest in this 3D, 360 technology. All in efforts to help families find and look for homes, and now eggs, from the comfort of your home.

417 Virtual home tours will be utilizing it's 360 3D camera technology to host an egg hunt inside of one of its virtual listings. While using a smartphone, tablet, or computer, you could experience virtual reality and find how many eggs are hidden in each room.

You can find all the eggs and comment on your answer on its Facebook to see If you're right. To join the 417 virtual egg hunt, click here.

New Life Church Virtual Easter Egg Hunt Count:

Using 3D virtual technology, you can go an egg hunt, room to room inside of the New Life Church kids area.

There are thousands of eggs inside, and the goal is to find and count as many as you can. After your search, you submit your predictions for each room for the chance to win prizes for the closest guess.

Lead Pastor, Ryan Goeden, said while they can't meet in person to celebrate the reason for the season he felt they needed to give families in the community something cool and let them know that they know that the church is there for families and kids in the community.

Final guesses for the virtual egg hunt count ends Sunday evening.

To join in on the egg count, click here.

Macaroni Kid Springfield Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt:

Springfield Macaroni Kids created and united neighbors for a safe no-contact alternative egg hunt.

To participate, print out eggs, decorate, and place it on your front door or a street-facing window, visible for egg hunters to spot. Families can then go for a neighborhood walk and spot them.

Hunters and decorators have the option to add their address to the Neighborhood Egg Hunt Google Map, to help local families locate nearby eggs. You can tally them up, take pictures, or turn it into a friendly competition. It's meant to keep the tradition and smiles alive while still having fun and being safe.

To print out an egg and participate, click here.