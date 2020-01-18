Affordable Family Fun: Eagle Days 2020

It's that time of year year again, Eagle Days returns to Lake Springfield, and the Springfield Nature Center.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will give families the opportunity to learn more about eagles and other migratory birds on and around the Ozarks during the winter months.

For more than 30 years, this event has allowed free eagle-spotting opportunities, and crafting for families.

The community is invited to bring binoculars, telephoto lenses or small telescopes, or use scopes provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Visitors can enjoy guided eagle spotting, with Park Board and Conservation Department staff will be on hand at Lake Springfield.

Eagle Days also brings indoor eagle programs to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Programs feature a golden eagle, both from Dickerson Park Zoo, along with zoo staff and volunteers.

More information on Eagle Days 2020:

Programs begin hourly at Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, Springfield from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sunday’s programs begin hourly from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The programs are one hour long.

Outdoor activities are at Lake Springfield Boathouse, 5324 S. Kissick Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

