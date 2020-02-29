Affordable Family Fun: Show me reptile and exotics show

The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show is one of the largest shows in the region. The show is hosted by Show Me Snakes, from St. Louis, Mo.

The Show Me Reptile & Exotics is designed to be a safe and family-friendly event geared to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotics.

Show Me Snakes owner, Micky Meyer said it's meant for people to learn and have fun. He said it's also the best place to purchase and learn with industry-leading breeders bringing their knowledge, quality, and passion to the show.

The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show details:

The event is at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds inside of the Corwin Arena from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free, military and first responders are free, and general admission is $5.

For more information about Show Me Snakes and events click here .