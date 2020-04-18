Affordable Family Fun: Archie's Italian Eatery Cookie Kits

The COVID-19 pandemic has cooked up many challenges for local businesses.

For one family-owned eatery that recently opened, leaders turned those challenges into a way to help stay open, and keep kids entertained. Archie's Italian Eatery in Springfield has a new service it's providing; Cookie Kits.

The baker at the family-owned eatery, Meagan Griffith, started making cookie kits as a project for her nieces and nephews. After seeing how much joy the kits brought them, she wanted to give other kids in the Ozarks that same feeling.

Griffith started creating new homemade quarantine cookie box kits for the community. She said ultimately, her goal is to spread joy through her baking. While spreading fun, the cookies can also help kids build motor skills, creativity, and even earn art credits for kids that are homeschooling during the pandemic.

The kits include 12 fresh baked cookies, and five icing colors, and three sprinkle combination. Griffith said it was also important that the kits were accessible and attainable for families. The quarantine cookie box kits are $20 with both delivery and pickup options available.

There is no stockpile of quarantine cookie kits available for day-of-pick-ups. All kits are fresh and made to order. Griffith said this is to ensure all cookie boxes are always new and of quality for every customer.

You can call or message Archie's Italian Eatery on Facebook or email MmGriffith93@gmail.com to place an order.

Virtual payment is accepted during delivery or pickup to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.