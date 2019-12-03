Affordable Care Act enrollment event on Wednesday in Springfield

On Wednesday you can get one-on-one help with health insurance enrollment through the Affordable Care Act.

The event will take place at the Library Center in Springfield from 10am to 6pm. These counselors do not represent an insurance company. Their services are paid for through a grant and it's free to you.

Even if you're happy with your plan, it's encouraged you still talk with an expert because plans change. They can help you explore your options.

"I understand a lot of people fearing they may not be able to afford it. I help people every single day who came in thinking they could not afford health insurance. Then after looking at their opportunities they were surprised and overjoyed," said Alex Cobb with Senior Age.

If you go, bring your social security card. It's helpful to know your expected income for next year. Enrollment can take anywhere from thirty minutes to one hour. Plus, you might have to wait your turn to talk to someone so plan accordingly.

Can't make the event? Call Senior Age to schedule an appointment 417-862-0762