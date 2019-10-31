Proposition B: Voters in Licking, Mo. to decide on levy-increase for a second time

The Licking School District is once again asking voters to approve a tax-levy increase.

A 99-cent increase was rejected by voters back in April.

The district is hoping a lower amount will do the trick come next week.

In April, the tax levy increase failed by just 80 votes.

Now the district is asking for an 85 cent increase.

"We have really fine-tuned the project to remove any extras and focus on what our children need for safety and security," Superintendent Christina Wright told KY3.

The district's current tax levy sits at the state minimum of $2.75 - leaving little room in the budget for renovations and upgrades.

"We spend 75 cents on every dollar on personnel for our benefits and salaries, so that only leaves 25 cents to take care of everything else," Wright explained.

If approved, the new revenue would go towards an elementary expansion, eliminating four elementary trailers.

"They were intended to be a 10-year solution and we've held on to those and taken care of them for 25 years," Wright said.

Bethany Pope has four kids attending Licking, including kids who learn in the trailers.

She hopes voters see this isn't just for the current students, but for the thousands to come.

"The temporary band-aid has to come off. To me, this isn't just a school issue. This is a community issue," Pope exclaimed.

New revenue would provide security upgrades, plus an expansion of both the elementary and high school cafeterias.

Right now, high school students have an open lunch due to limited space and an undersized elementary cafeteria means early lunches for the kids.

"Pulling our cafeteria out would allow us to have our first lunch shift at 11 am for kindergartners and preschoolers, instead of 10 am when our smallest children are not ready to eat," Wright added.

For 43 years, Doc Hatch has been teaching at Licking.

He firmly believes a new elementary school will provide a positive impact on students' learning.

"When they have a really nice place to study, it becomes more than just memorizing some material or learning some facts....they get inspired," Hatch stated.

Hatch is retiring at the end of the school year.

On his way out, he wants to say goodbye to the trailers...for good.

"Do whatever you can to keep Licking from having a reputation as being an anti-education town," Hatch said.

The levy-increase only needs a simple majority to pass on Tuesday.

For more information about the levy increase, you can visit the Licking School District's Proposition B Facebook page.