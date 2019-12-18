After multiple cars towed, drivers say beware in downtown Springfield

Parking in downtown Springfield can be hard to find. One group feels like people are being unfairly towed.

There is a private lot that faces McDaniel Street, off Jefferson. The lot is clearly marked "tow zone," but because of where the signs are located, they thought it was the street parking that was off limits. At least five drivers were towed from there on the same night.

The drivers say depending on which direction you pull into that lot-- it can be tough to see the sign, especially at night.

"I could see me making the mistake, but I feel like they are kind of looking out for that," said Shannon Adams. She was punched in the wallet at Christmastime, nonetheless. The same night, an elderly couple and three off-duty deputies from Douglas County in their personal vehicles, were also all towed.

"First of all, we didn't see the signs, but second it indicates the road could possibly be a tow away zone. Nothing in the parking lot states that it is private parking," said Deputy Taylor Wallace.

He and the others spent quite the time and expense getting their vehicles back. This story is their word of warning to make sure you doubly check before you park.

"I didn't argue the fact that I parked in a tow zone, I didn't call you and give you grief about that-- I just said I need you to bring it back to me, I don't care what you charge me, just bring it back," explained Adams.

Her urgency? She had her three year old daughter with her.

They waited more than two hours before they were back in their warm car.

Based on the sign, she was expecting a $195 tab max, but was charged $260 total. That's because RPM Recovery had to bring her car back to her, which was an up charge.

"He said we don't do that, you'll have to take a taxi or an Uber and I told him, I cannot. They literally will not pick me up having a minor here without a car seat, and you have my car seats!"

KY3 News talked to RPM Recovery on the phone; they did not want to do an on camera interview. They say they operate by state statute with clearly posted signs, and up to standard on the sign's dimensions. RPM Towing and Recovery says this should serve as a warning to everyone to beware where you park-- because you could end up in a private lot. They say parking in one of these lots is no different than parking in someone's personal driveway.

"They're making an absurd amount of money. If it were about the parking and keeping people out of the parking lot, then it would be marked properly in the lot, too, the way I think it should be, but when you are making that kind of money, ya know," said Deputy Wallace.

There are 6,000 free parking spaces in downtown Springfield.

You can find them here: https://www.itsalldowntown.com/getting-around/

