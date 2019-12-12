After wrong number, NM attorney’s office buys woman needed walker

An elderly New Mexico woman in need of a walker mistakenly called the wrong number, but the people on the other end of the line decided to help out anyway.

Eight employees with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office pitched in to pay for a walker for Bernice Weems. (Source: Bernalillo County District Attorney/KRQE/CNN)

After four unanswered calls, Bernice Weems, who was trying to get a walker, decided to leave a voicemail. She thought she was calling a medical supply store, but she had gotten the last digit wrong.

She actually called Kyle Hartstock, a special agent at the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

“I put it on speaker phone and played it for everybody. It was a different kind of missed call, and it was kind of cute and humorous at the same time,” Hartstock said.

When he called back to sort things out, Weems told him she was trying to get ahold of a walker. Instead of telling her she had the wrong number, Hartstock, other special agents and analysts decided to find a walker for her.

"We might have purchased three walkers before we got it right,” Hartstock said. “But we got it right.”

Eight employees with the district attorney’s office showed up at Weems’ door Tuesday to surprise her with the walker. They had all pitched in to pay for it themselves.

“They made me feel oh so good. It’s been a long, long time since I’ve felt that good,” Weems told KOB.

Weems told everyone she wanted the walker for her grandson’s wedding. Until they showed up, she had considered not going.

The employees say they’re already planning their next visit.

Copyright 2019 KRQE, Bernalillo County District Attorney via CNN. All rights reserved.