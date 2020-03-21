Air Force airman in Arkansas tests positive for coronavirus

An airman at Little Rock Air Force Base has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Base Commander Col. John Schutte said Saturday the active duty airman assigned to the base is believed to have contracted the virus from recent travels and is undergoing treatment.

In a news release, the base said it is on a moderate health alert in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Statewide, Arkansas has reported 100 cases of coronavirus.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But some people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness.