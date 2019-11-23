Ala. sheriff shot and killed at gas station; 18-year-old suspect in custody

Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot and killed at a gas station in Hayneville Saturday night, WSFA reports.

The suspected shooter, 18-year-old William Chase Johnson, was taken into custody after a nearly four-hour search, according to law enforcement.

Sgt. Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the sheriff was involved in an incident at the QV gas station around 8 p.m. Saturday and was fatally shot. No other details about the incident have been released.

Early Sunday morning, law enforcement officers were still actively processing the scene.

The gas station is at the corner of Highway 21 and Highway 97, which is the main intersection in Hayneville. The gas station is across the street from the Lowndes County Courthouse.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Blue Alert Saturday night for Johnson. A Blue Alert is activated when a law enforcement officer in Alabama has been killed or seriously injured and the perpetrator is at large. Johnson had last been seen at the QV gas station around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Jarrett said this is a very sad time for Lowndes County and the state.

“He was an outstanding sheriff and a great friend to many people,” Jarrett said.

Reaction is coming in from across the state.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement Saturday night:

“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released this statement:

“Tonight, Alabama mourns the loss of another law enforcement officer in the line of duty. Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams died from gun fire while responding to an incident in Hayneville. Sheriff Williams devoted his life to law enforcement. He gave more than 40 years to public safety in his home county, serving the last 19 years as Lowndes County Sheriff. His dedication and experience are irreplaceable. Sheriff Williams is the fifth line-of-duty death of an Alabama law enforcement officer to gun fire this year and the sixth to lose his life overall in our state over the last 11 months. Serving the public in the role of a peace officer is a difficult calling, fraught with peril, yet thankfully many Alabama men and women choose to answer the call, often time putting their lives in danger to protect us. It simply cannot be said enough that we owe these heroes our gratitude and our support. I know all Alabamians join me in passing along our condolences and prayers to Sheriff Williams’ family and to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.”

Williams, who grew up in Lowndes County, was elected sheriff in 2010 after serving as chief deputy for 10 years. Williams joined the sheriff’s department in 1987. He worked for the Hayneville Police Department from 1984 to 1987.

“Sheriff Williams always wanted to make a difference in his community and felt there was no better way to help his community than to protect and serve them in law enforcement,” a biography on the sheriff’s office website stated.

Copyright 2019 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.