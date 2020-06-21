Albert Pujols returned to St. Louis one year ago; now he’s helping furloughed Angels employees in the Dominican Republic

One year ago, Albert Pujols was showered with ovations as the long-time St. Louis Cardinals first baseman made his long-awaited homecoming to Busch Stadium.

Pujols, a two-time World Series champion with the Cardinals, emerged as the face of the franchise in 11 seasons from 2001 to 2011.

On June 21, 2019, he returned to St. Louis for the first time since joining the Los Angeles Angels after the 2011 season.

That night was the start of an emotional three-game series at his old stomping grounds, where sellout crowds treated Pujols to several standing ovations. The first one stretched longer than a minute, remembered best with Pujols hugging long-time teammate Yadier Molina at home plate.

Another powerful moment that weekend came one day later, when Pujols delivered his first home run at Busch Stadium against his former team. As he rounded the bases to a standing ovation, the cheers only grew louder until Pujols emerged from the dugout, tipping his helmet to the fans for a curtain call.

In what may have been his final chance to play in front of his old fan base, Pujols finished the series with four hits in 11 at-bats.

“This is probably one of the best moments of my career,” Pujols said following the three-game series. “I’m going to put it up there with the two World Series championships.”

Pujols slugged 445 home runs with the Cardinals in 11 seasons, a stretch which also three MVP awards, nine All-Star nods, six Silver Slugger trophies, two Gold Gloves and National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2001.

Last year's homecoming added to his memorable moments in St. Louis.

"I wasn't expecting this," Pujols said. "These fans are unbelievable. "

One year later, with the Major League Baseball season postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pujols has found another way to step up off the field.

Albert Pujols will pay the salaries of the Los Angeles Angels’ furloughed employees in his native Dominican Republic for five months, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The veteran slugger didn't publicly announce his commitment, but a person familiar with the situation told the Los Angeles Times that he would give roughly $180,000 to cover the salaries.

While the Angels established an employee assistance fund earlier during the pandemic to help employees, the team does not have a timetable for reestablishing their minor league and development staffs.

This gesture comes as the Pujols Family Foundation, a national not-for-profit to strengthen families in need, continues to operate in St. Louis with several fundraisers each year.

Pujols is in the ninth season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels. He is Major League Baseball’s active leader in hits (3202), home runs (656) and RBI (2075).