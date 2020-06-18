Alcohol selling class goes online in Branson, Mo

In light of COVID-19, the monthly “Responsible Alcohol Selling” classes are now being moved to an online webinar. The next webinar class will be on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 9:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Training for responsible alcohol selling is required of all businesses selling liquor in the city of Branson and those that are in the process of obtaining a liquor license. Under City code, liquor license holders are required to provide alcohol education programs for all managers, servers, bartenders and cashiers that sell alcoholic beverages within 60 days of their hire date and every two years thereafter. The managing officer at each business is also required to maintain, at the liquor-licensed location, a list of servers, cashiers and bartenders, their hire dates and last date of attendance to the alcohol selling class.

This class is provided by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. In the past, there was a $5 fee for the class but it is now being offered at no cost! It is suggested to log on 10 minutes early to allow for any technical issues.

The intent of the class is to ensure more responsible sellers of alcohol to minimize the risks of selling to those under the age of 21 and intoxicated buyers. Although this class is designed to fulfill the training requirements for the City of Branson, servers and cashiers from neighboring communities are also welcome to attend.

You can register for the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8979226986747681806.