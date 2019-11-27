Aldermen and mayor react after city leaders walk out of board meeting

Three aldermen stormed out of the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday November 27. Rick Castillon, Larry Milton and Kevin McConnell left after Mayor Edd Akers​ overturned an abstention during a vote on a controversial issue.

The ongoing debate is about whether or not to bury power lines along one section of 76 Country Boulevard.

"We've got to have it done," Mayor Akers said. "If we don't show good faith, we've got some legal problems possible from people that have contracts."

However, some Branson leaders say Branson cannot afford the nearly $2 million to put utilities underground along part of West 76 Country Boulevard.

"It's time that the City of Branson starts spending their money like it's the people's money, because it is," McConnell said.

The city is nearly $200 million in debt, still Mayor Akers says the money is already allocated for underground utilities and they have a contractual agreement to follow-through.

"Most of the public doesn't understand that governmental agencies have different funds and you can't rob Peter to pay Paul from those funds. I obviously have aldermen who don't understand that." Mayor Akers said.

Counting first and second readings, Tuesday night was the seventh time the board has voted on this issue. Each time before, it has failed to pass due to abstentions to the vote or absence.

"There's definitely a divided board on whether we do this now," McConnell said.

Tuesday night, Alderman Castillon abstained from that vote. Mayor Akers then overturned that vote to a 'no.' Castillon and McConnell say they didn't realize the mayor has the power to overturn a vote and they don't agree with his decision to exercise what they call a "loop hole."

"If I don't have authority of how my vote goes down, why am I there, why am I elected by the people?" Castillon said.

The mayor's overturn created a tie, which he broke with a 'yes.' The issue passed on the first reading, however it will still require a second reading.

"So, we could finally get to where I had a vote and we could get this project going," Mayor Akers said.

After the issue passed, Alderman Castillon, McConnell, Larry Milton walked out.

"Up until last night we had three choices. Now we have two, at the mayor's discretion, it's ridiculous," McConnell said.

However, Akers says he was acting within the statute to push city leaders to make a decision.

"To do what they said they'd do when they gave their oath of office, to represent the people, to attend meetings and to vote," Mayor Akers said.

Still, Castillon​ and McConnell question why the mayor did what he did.

"It's old school Branson politics, plain and simple," McConnell said.

Castillon and McConnell both said they'll vote in favor of burying the utilities once the Community Improvement District, which generates additional tax money for projects like this, is formed for the entire stretch of West 76 Country Boulevard.