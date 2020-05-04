STAY-AT-HOME AMENDED: Aldermen vote to reopen city of Branson, Mo.

The Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Monday to remove all local restrictions pertaining to social distancing, essential businesses and the spread of communicable diseases.

The city's stay-at-home order was to expire May 18. Instead, the city of Branson will follow the governor's Show Me Strong recovery plan. Click HERE to read that.

The new ordinance goes into effect immediately. City leaders say they will continue to work in coordination with partner agencies, as well as the state and federal government, to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and to ensure our response actions are based on the latest facts.

