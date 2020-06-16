Experts warn to watch out for algae blooms this summer

It’s algae bloom season and we all need to use extra caution when dealing with water, especially slow-moving water.

Unfortunately, we can’t just look at the water and know what we need to watch out for.

”A safe practice would be if you see visible algae in the water you might want to avoid that spot, just out of precaution,” Brent Stock, Executive Director of James River Basin Partnership tells KY3.

You don’t have to drink water to have contact with blue-green algae either. Exposure can be through direct skin contact but also incidental ingestion or inhalation of contaminated water while swimming, boating or other activities in freshwater.

A good rule of thumb is to avoid slow-moving water right after it rains.

”If you’re wanting to go swimming you might wait a couple of days after a big rain so that water has time to flush,” Stock says.

Pets are also more susceptible to cyanobacteria due to their smaller size and likelihood of taking in water from licking their coats or swimming. So make sure to take a good look at the water before you let them play in it too.

