All nine COVID-19 patients in Wright County have recovered

All nine patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Wright County have recovered as of Sunday night, according to the Wright County Health Department.

Wright County is the first in the Ozarks to announce all of its COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Other nearby counties have reported new recoveries as well. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 67 recoveries from 93 positive cases, as of Sunday. Christian County health leaders report at least 12 of 18 patients who tested positive from COVID-19 have been medically cleared.

Missouri has reported 274 deaths and nearly 7,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, but the Department of Health & Senior Services has not yet released statewide or county-by-county recovery numbers.

For the latest look at COVID-19 cases around the Ozarks, click here.



