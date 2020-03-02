Alpena city government divided over legislative audit findings

There's a clear divide in Alpena's government today, pitting the Council against the mayor.

"She did nothing wrong. And he has treated her terribly," said Alpena Alderman A.J. Womack at the meeting.

At issue: the district court clerk Phyllis McNair. She was also the water department clerk at the time. Mayor Theron McCammond found McNair double-dipped on thousands of dollars in mileage reimbursements. He eventually placed her on unpaid administrative leave in April, but Judge Kirkpatrick put her back to work as the district court clerk in May

"Whether they agree with it or not, the findings were the findings, and I had to do what was right," McCammond said.

The Arkansas Legislative Audit held a meeting on the matter last week, noting McNair was overpaid about $3,700 over the course of five years and didn't do anything to stop it.

"When I actually learned everything about it and saw the clerical errors were all that it was, I realized that this woman was being drug through the mud for political reasons," Womack said.

Council members claim McCammond only reported the case to the state because he was upset McNair didn't support his campaign.

"That's probably the reason all five of them don't like me because they were all butt-hurt from the election," McCammond said.

In a statement to auditors, McNair said she agrees with the audit findings, but was just doing what she was told to do. And she left a paper trail with nothing to hide.

"It was such a small amount of money over time. It looks bigger when you put all those years together. But it was 266 occurrences, and I think that was how it was missed," Womack said.

McNair's husband, State Rep. Ron McNair, was at the council meeting, but did not wish to comment.

McNair hasn't said if she will return the money.

"Is five dollars right? Ten thousand right? A million right? What's right is right. And what's wrong is wrong," McCammond said.

The next Alpena City Council meeting will be held on Monday, April 6, at 11 a.m.