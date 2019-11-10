Alzheimer's disease grows in numbers each year in the Ozarks

A mother can be one of the most important people in our lives, a person we know everything about, but sometimes she can slowly be taken from us by a disease that deteriorates their brain

Stacey Boyce's mother suffered from Alzheimer's. She says she believes a fell her mother experienced while working at church fast-forwarded her into Alzheimer's.

Boyce's mother was just 82 years old when the downhill journey began. As time went on, Boyces says her mother declined in health, eventually she and her sibling made the decision for their mother to go into an assisted living home.

"The final straw was she was walking out of her house and just taking off and that's when it became very scary and dangerous," said Boyce.

Boyce says her mother tried different medications, but nothing ever worked. Boyce wants to break the stigma surrounding this disease.

"The first question when I tell people that my mother had Alzheimer's. the first thing they say, does she remember you? There are a lot worse things about this disease than does she remember you," said Boyce.

Kristen Hilty, a Caregiver consultant for the Alzheimers Association chapter in Springfield says she agrees with Boyce. She says people need to talk about the disease more.

"The more you know and the more you know about the disease prepares you for what is to come and reaching out to others also lets them know how to help and how to best help you," said Boyce.

Boyce's mother passed away in August 2019 after fully succumbing to the disease, but now Boyce uses her story as a way to spread awareness about the disease.

Hilty says the greatest risk factor for this disease is age. Although there is no cure, she says research is constantly being done to find one.

