Amazon is hiring another 75K workers

Amazon is hiring more workers to keep up with customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retail giant has already added 100,000 employees for its distribution centers in the last month.

Amazon now says it wants to add another 75,000 full and part-time jobs.

“We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time,” the company’s COVID-19 blog said.

The company is looking to fill positions for delivery, warehouse workers, and shoppers.

Amazon also increased minimum pay on jobs by $2 per hour through April.

If you’re interested in applying for a position, click here to see jobs in your area.

