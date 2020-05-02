Amber Alert canceled for missing child in Okaloosa County, Fla.

The AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old Alliarra Williams has been cancelled.

The alert was issued Saturday morning after the Williams went missing from the 20 block of NW Robinwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

She was believed to been in the company of Frankie Williams and possibly have been traveling to the Pensacola, Florida area.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department reported on Saturday afternoon that Williams had been returned safe and unharmed.

