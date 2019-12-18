Ambulance crashes into Ava, Mo. home after sliding on icy road

An Ava, Mo. homeowner calls it a Christmas miracle. A miracle that no one was seriously injured or even killed as a several-ton ambulance slid off the road and tipped over.

"I saw lights and they looked like brake lights and I could see some writing," said Shanda Williams.

Just before 9:30 Monday night, Williams and her 12-year-old son were sitting on the couch when she happened to look out her living room window.

"It was coming slowly towards me and I panicked and I said Jackson, run, somebody is crashing into the house," said Williams.

Williams, her son and boyfriend ran outside, shocked at what they saw.

"Oh my God,. oh my God, it's the ambulance, it's Douglas County."

And it was in their yard on its side right by their home. CoxHealth says the ambulance was transporting a patient when it slid on an ice covered road. Neighbors who witnessed the accident, tell KY3 that the ambulance was making a slow right-hand turn when the front wheel went off the road, causing it to tip onto its side. After helping the EMT out of the driver's seat, he told them to check on the people in the back.

"I saw the EMT laying kind of in a belly position, with the passenger, that person was flipped over with the gurney on top of her and she was on top of him," said Williams.

Williams says neither the EMT or patient were responding and the EMT was bleeding from his head. The only damage done to Williams' home, is a small dent in the gutter.

"Something I'll never forget," said Williams. "It's a feeling I'll never forget. A feeling of being scared to death as well as I gotta go, we got to get out there and help them."