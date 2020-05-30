American Legion Post 639 raises money for Traveling Vietnam Wall

The American Legion Post 639 was the place to be this weekend.

"We're fundraising to bring the traveling Vietnam Wall to Springfield," said American Legion Post 639 Commander, Darin Hargis.

Post Commander Darin Hargis said their fundraiser "Show em for the Wall" brought in people from all over the Midwest here for a custom car show, motorcycles, live music and food. All for one good cause to bring the Traveling Vietnam Wall back to Springfield.

"It was here in 2015 and we said in five years we'd bring it back. It's a 60% size replica of the wall of the one in Washington D.C," said Hargis.

Regardless of a price it's something the legion feels important to bring to the Ozarks not only for the veterans but the community.

"Two thirds of Vietnam Veterans have passed away so they're over 65-years-old and this is an opportunity for them to bring their grandchildren here. If you can't take your family to DC this will be a great way for them to do that," said Hargis.

The Traveling Vietnam Wall will be free to view July 1st-July 5th.

Even though it's not the original in Washington D.C., Vietnam Veteran Ron Jackson said the presence of the replica hits home.

"It's pretty impactful on you when you see names you recognize and you've come all these years and they haven't," said Vietnam Veteran Ron Jackson.