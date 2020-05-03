American Legion Post 639 vandalized, burglarized days before re-opening

Sunday, Justin Adamson planned on preparing the American Legion Post 639 in Springfield to open.

"To do some clean up and get ready for opening," said American Legion Post 639, Vice Commander Justin Adamson.

The location has been closed for week .because of the coronavirus and the county-wide stay-at-home order. When he arrived he found a mess.

"We noticed a lot of trash thrown around. The hasp on the outdoor shed was broken," said Adamson.

That's when Adamson checked the security camera video footage and saw a man who appeared to be vandalizing some property.

"He looked to be in his mid-twenties. Bald, no shirt on and lots of tattoos. To me, by his actions it looked like he was on some type of controlled substance," said Adamson.

Adamson said that a couple hundred dollars worth stuff was stolen. What the American Legion was most upset about was the suspect turned the water on a little after 1 a.m. and left it running until 10 a.m.

He said the police found traces of the suspects blood on the outside of the shed when he was trying to break in.

He said the legion is still able to open up Monday but wishes this situation could of been avoided.

"It's hard enough to stay afloat then somebody comes in and does this. We're all trying like other businesses to recover as a business from the covid," said Adamson. "Looking forward to opening and the hours we put into it. it's unfortunate people would do that."