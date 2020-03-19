Ammo and gun business booming locally and nationwide

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a big boom in gun and ammo sales nationwide, and right here in the Ozarks.

Photo: Republica / Pixabay / MGN

Owners say it is a perfect storm of sorts. Coronavirus, an election year, some people have their tax refund already, and even the shooting Sunday night in Springfield where four people were gunned down are making for big crowds who want to be better prepared for what may come. Owners tell us they aren't surprised by the uptick in business.

"As the president said, when we are looking at July, August, it could become quite interesting out there," said Sam Hartley with Anchor Tactical Supplies on South Campbell.

Times for his store are better than Christmas. At Anchor Tactical, hand guns and ammo are moving.

"I think it's more of a self defense measure to say where else can this go when stores start not having all these products we need on a daily basis," said customer Zach Standeford. He is also a Marine, and has protection in his blood.

"Yes, I think it's a proactive measure that people should have been taking all along. I just urge people to know what they are buying," Standeford said.

He was actually headed to buy a new gun anyway, but the Coronavirus bumped his trip here to the top of the list.

Owners say business is good at Cherokee Firearms as well. Back ground checks are currently three times higher than normal.

"Everybody wants to get rich, I don't want to get rich quick though. I want to do it slowly and surely, I don't need everything all at once because then people aren't getting the attention that they need to make good decisions," said owner Nick Newman. "I think they're just buying anything they can rather than what suits them best."

Customers and owners alike say they really hope people will educate themselves on what they are buying, and not buy out of fear or ignorance. They also advise buyers to get the training they need.