An easy dinner for your little trick or treaters

On this Fit Life, KY3's Paul Adler visited with Registered Dietitian Natalie Allen of Missouri State University before Halloween Night. Here's a dish you can prepare to get a little healthy nutrition in your little trick or treaters before they bring home bags of candy.

Pumpkin Chili:

Ingredients

* 1 pound ground meat, such as hamburger or turkey

* 1 t. onion powder

* ½ t. garlic powder

* 1 T oil

* 1 red bell pepper, chopped

* 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

* 1 onion, chopped

* 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

* 1 cup frozen corn

* 1 (14 oz) can diced tomatoes (you can also use Rotel or salsa for more spice)

* 1 (14 0z) can pumpkin puree

* Chopped jalapenos, optional

* 2 t. cumin

* 2 t. kosher salt

* 1/2 t. pepper

* 1 t. chili powder

* 1 1/2 t. smoked paprika

Optional toppings: diced avocado, sour cream, cheese, tortilla strips.

Directions

Over medium heat, add 1 T oil and saute onion and peppers for 2-3 minutes.

Add ground meat. Sprinkle meat with garlic and onion powder.

Cook until meat is no longer pink. Add to crock pot. Add rest of ingredients to crock pot. Mix well. Cook on low 6-8 hours or high 4-6 hours. Enjoy!