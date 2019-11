An iconic Branson theater is for sale. The Andy Williams Moon River Theater is listed online for $6.7 mill.

SVN Rankin Company lists the property online as 48,000 square feet on 11 acres, with 2,057 seats and 550 parking spaces.

Singer Andy Williams opened the theater in 1992. It was later renamed the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center & Theater.

Williams died of cancer in 2012.