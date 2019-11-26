Animal shelters hopeful after President Trump signs animal cruelty legislation

With his signature, President Donald Trump made animal cruelty a federal felony.

"I'm happy. It's unbelievable the cases we get in here," said Michael Oswalt, Kennel Supervisor at the Dogwood Animal Shelter.

Oswalt says the shelter brings in numerous animals every year that have been abused and traumatized from neglect.

"That's kind of our mission, to help take that out of them and bring their trust back," Oswalt said.

Oswalt hopes this new law will cut back on needing to do that kind of work.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act - or PACT - strengthens a 2010 law that allowed the feds to prosecute someone who filmed the crushing or torturing of animals.

Now, convicted offenders could face up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

"I think that's going to be a deterrent with some of the animal cruelty stuff, knowing that the federal government can get involved and they can really put a smack down on people who are cruel to animals," said Capt. Chris Twitchel of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

While it won't interfere with state and local laws, Twitchel thinks it'll prevent animal abusers from slipping between different states.

"It's just a heinous crime that needs to be addressed," Twitchel added. I'm a pet owner. I don't like to see that. Somebody's who's doing that to an animal, they need some justice for that animal."

If you believe you are witnessing somebody abusing animals, you're asked to call local law enforcement, or one of your shelters.