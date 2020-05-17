Announcement on Phase 2 of Springfield's 'Road To Recovery' expected this week

City leaders expect to make an announcement on Phase 2 of reopening Springfield and the "Road To Recovery" plan this week.

On Friday, city leaders provided a rough draft of a phased reopening plan to the city council.

The city of Springfield is currently under "Road to Recovery" Phase 1A until May 31, unless mayor Ken McClure issues a new order. While Phase 2 has a preliminary start date of May 26 in the city's latest draft, changes will not take effect until there is an order from the mayor.

According to the drafted plan, these are some of the proposed changes for Phase 2:

RESTAURANTS & BARS: Bars, nightclubs and microbrewery tap rooms open with 25% occupancy limitation of indoor and outdoor seating areas.

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES & MUSEUMS: Allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation of individual rooms and facility.

SPORTS & SPORTING EVENTS: Non-contact sports/activities allowed with 25% occupancy limitation of fixed seating spectator area. Non-contact practices of contact sports allowed with no more than 25 people coordinated in stable, separated groups.

GYMS & FITNESS CENTERS: Open with 25% occupancy limitation (includes employees). This removes the square footage requirement. Fitness classes allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy for designated rooms.

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES: Open with 25% occupancy limitation (includes employees). This removes the square footage requirement.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES, WEDDINGS & FUNERALS: In-person services allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation of individual rooms and family

PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Increase from 25 to 50 people. No special events more than 50 people on city property or streets requiring a permit per city code.

Under the drafted plan, the city's "Road to Recovery" would be roughly split into four, three-week phases through July 23.

The city says phases are fluid and will be based on dashboard indicators. The city could modify its timeline of recovery based on new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.