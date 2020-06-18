Annual Tumble for Springfield event hopes to spark change

The warm temperatures and calendar will tell us summer is on the way. However, in Springfield, you can also determine the seasons are shifting from the rotation of a famous sculpture, The Tumbler. Aris Demetrios created The Tumbler, it has sat at Park Central Square, in Downtown Springfield since 1971.

The city started tumbling the sculpture in 2012 to kick off a new season and bring a fresh perspective to the downtown area. Traffic Engineer, Eric Claussen said the tumbler is the grandfather of modern art here in Springfield, and its significance to the community is essential.

While the city has turned The Tumbler since 2012, Thursday will mark the fourth annual Tumble for SGF event, hosted by the Coffee Ethic. In honor of its late owner Tom Billionis, who was a big fan of the tumbler.

The event helps to raise money for local organizations and causes. Coffee Ethic's owner, Michelle Billionis, said they'll be raising money Thursday, with all proceeds going to the Springfield chapter of the NAACP. This year's event motto is: Let's tumble for SGF to make a difference together. Michelle said she's hopeful this year, the sculpture rotations will bring new beginnings and change. Although there has always been a need for change, she said now, especially, is the time to learn more about inequality, injustice, and racism.

"This year, the message is, let's act," Michelle said." Let's find a way to make those changes because it's been way too long. Let's just do it together as a community, and let's have some fun with it."

Tumble for SGF Event information:

The Sculpture turning will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Park Central Square. Coffee Ethic will raise money throughout the day for the NAACP from 7 to 7 p.m. They'll also be raffling off its last Tumbler dinner mug from 2011. For more information click