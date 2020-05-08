Frosty night may put your plants at risk

Frosty conditions this year have already taken a toll on Farmer Dre’s crops.

“We lost our entire peach crop to frost,” Farmer Dre said.

The frost back in mid-April killed upwards of $30,000 in peaches. He was not the only farmer whose crops took a hit from the cold conditions.

This past week’s severe weather caused him to get hail damage to his apples. While most of the crop survived, he will not be able to sell some of the apples because of the damage.

Now, he is warning planters to prepare for another frosty weekend.

“A light frost is still a hard frost for us. If the leaves die then the plant quits photosynthesizing and the plant is dead,” Farmer Dre said.

Farmer Dre says when it comes to farming, or just planting in your backyard, patience is key.

If you have already planted this spring, the best case is to cover the plants with towels, sheets, or cardboard. If you have potted plants, bring them inside.

Farmer Dre also recommends putting water jugs or bottles around the plants to help protect them from the cold.

While the frost may not kill the plant, it will be cool enough to damage the leaves, which will put the plant behind in growing.

This week lows are forecasted to be in the 40s, which means you should hold off on planting tropical flowers.

“We don’t ever want any temperatures below, 40, 45,” Willoughby said.

While some plants are hardier than others, Carolyn Willoughby, the store manager for Steinert's Greenhouse says to wait until at least Sunday.

“Most of your annuals and perennials will do fine if the low temperatures are in the 40s. Just be careful, they are our little babies,” Willoughby said.

It’s recommended to wait until mid-may to plant tomatoes and cucumbers.

Some plants sensitive to frost include: fuchsia, bougainvillea, begonias, impatiens, geraniums, tomatoes, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, cucumber, okra, eggplant, corn, and peppers.

Plants that are better at withstanding frost include: broccoli, cabbage, calendula (pot marigold), carrots, chives, lettuce, and radishes.