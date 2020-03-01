Anton's Coffee Shop closes one day early in Springfield

A community staple is no more. Anton Tasich, owner of Anton's Coffee Shop passed away after a long battle with cancer in late January.

Now those who loved Anton's restaurant are saying another goodbye, as the diner closes its doors for good.

Customer after customer came out to Anton's Coffee Shop off of Glenstone hoping to get a hot meal Sunday, the last day Anton's Coffee Shop was expected to stay open. But they were met with an unexpected surprise.

Customers were greeted with a sign on the door saying they had sold out of food just the day before.

"We hate that we had to close early, it's really tough," said Debbie Willoughby.

Willoughby is the kitchen manager, working with the legacy owner, Anton Tasich and his wife for more than 40 years. She described them as a family to her.

"They were there at my wedding, the birth of my children.. the birth of my grandchildren," said Willoughby.

Willoughby says Tasich opened the business hoping to create a neighborhood place families could go to kick back, relax and enjoy good food.

And she says, he did just that.

"We had a hell of a run, but it came to its time," said Willoughby.

There will be no new owners of the restaurant, auction for the building is for March 13, 2020.