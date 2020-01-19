Anton's Coffee Shop owner Anton Tasich dies at 88

Anton Tasich, the long-time owner of Anton’s Coffee Shop, died Friday at the age of 88.

Tasich and his wife, Roberta, opened Anton’s Coffee Shop in 1974. The restaurant is located at 937 South Glenstone.

Tasich, an Omaha native, moved to Springfield in 1966. He operated food services at Heer’s Department Store and served as a general manager for two local restaurants before opening Anton’s.

“I love Springfield, I love the people, everything about it,“ Tasich told KY3 last March. "It's a great place."

Tasich spent his entire career in food service with more than 60 years in the industry.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, two sons, eight grandchildren, and several other relatives, according to his obituary.