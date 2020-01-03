Springfield sees big increase in apartment rental pricing

A new national survey of rental rates in apartments shows Springfield had one of the biggest increases in 2019.

Research by Abodo claims rent in Springfield rose by 2.15% in 2019, bringing the average for a one-bedroom apartment to $648 a month.

Sam Coryell, President of TLC Properties, says rent started going up around 2014 or 2015, after the recession ended. He says people started earning better money, making the apartments affordable. He says renters are also willing to pay more for apartments aesthetically pleasing with amenities like salt water pools, fitness centers, and covered parking.

"55-plus Market has been a very strong market and also helped increase rent," said Coryell. "They have a little more disposable income. They are now renting instead of necessarily owning, so that again, has helped fuel the movement upward in rental rates."

Many of the newer complexes offer a lot of extras not existing several years ago. And some of those nicer and more expensive apartment complexes are reserved for older adults.