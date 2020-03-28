Tornado rips through Jonesboro, Ark.

Updated: Sat 6:41 PM, Mar 28, 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. -- A tornado has ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service shared a video of the storm's path and says the severe weather intensified around 5 p.m.

DEVELOPING... CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS...

 