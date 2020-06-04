April unemployment shows 1-in-5 Branson residents out of work

The flowers are blooming at the Branson Chamber and Convention Bureau but business isn't. While beautiful flowers brighten up the area around the chamber's sign on Gretna Road, the inside foyer of the building itself is dark as the place where visitors normally come to get pamphlets and information about the area attractions is still closed.

The same is true for the rest of the town. Some of the hotels, restaurants, shows and entertainment attractions are open while others are not and while traffic has picked up, it's still a lot lighter than you'd expect for a typical June summer day.

In the latest national unemployment figures Branson is at 21.9 percent, meaning one-out-of-every-five people are unemployed. That's not unexpected considering the tourism-and-hospitality industry nationwide has taken a critical blow.

But Branson's unemployment rate is still startling compared to bigger cities like Springfield (9.1 percent), Kansas City (11.2 percent) and St. Louis (11 percent) which translates to around one-out-of-every-ten people unemployed.

"The unemployment numbers are the worst we've seen on record," said Jonas Arjes, Branson's Chief Economic Development Officer. "It's driven by the circumstances and I think it's a little out of our control to be honest with you."

The unprecedented unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic is not something economic development officials have answers for and Arjes says the current goal is to get more people working not by attracting new businesses, but by just retaining the businesses they have.

"I think (new) business attraction is on the back-burner for quite some time," he said. "Right now the focus is on business retention and expansion. We need to make sure that the businesses and employers we have locally have all the tools necessary to make a comeback."

Arjes said despite the high unemployment numbers there are some positive signs.

"We are very encouraged with the announcement by Silver Dollar City to reopen the weekend of June 13th," he said. "That's a big deal because they're a major driver for this market. We have WonderWorks opening this Friday which is a new attraction."

Craig Wescott is CEO of The Track Family and Fun Parks along the 76 Strip featuring the Branson Ferris Wheel, go-carts, bumper boats and various arcades. He just recently reopened after getting a PPP loan that allowed him to keep his full-time staff. But extra-hires for spring break crowds were never made because his attractions were closed during that usual high-volume time.

"We knew it would be temporary but we just didn't know what temporary meant," he said.

Wescott said his conversations with other business owners shows there's still plenty of concerns about what the future holds.

"There's worries that some (businesses) won't survive depending on kind of where they were when they entered," he said. "We had just come out of the down season and just getting open and then had to close back."

When asked who he thought had the toughest time among hotels, restaurants and attractions, Wescott pointed to the shows.

"Indoor locations like the shows have to figure out how to seat people with social distancing," he pointed out. "I think we've all had our challenges but indoor venues because they're more confined and people arrive at the same time have a more difficult time."

Despite all the challenges and slow recovery there is cautious optimism that this too shall pass.

No one knows exactly when but there is one thing they do know.

"We don't really want to ever have to experience it again," Wescott said.