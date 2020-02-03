How plants, animals adjust to roller coaster temperatures

We have seen shorts weather yesterday and today, but we have snow chances on Wednesday. This is typical in a normal winter in the Ozarks.

As people, we're used to it, but what about plants and animals? We are all enjoying the warmer weather, animals are out playing, and a few plants are even blooming. It seems they handle these big swings better than we humans do.

"Plants will be OK." said Kelly McGowan, Field Specialist in Horticulture with the University of Missouri Extension. "They have internal properties that help them to survive colder temperatures, so I wouldn't be too concerned because most things will be able to do just fine."

McGowan said plants already in bloom should be OK.

"Even if we get into some temperatures down in the 20s," she began. "There are still many blooms on here that are tightly closed up that it won't affect."

The same goes for animals. In fact, the warm air is welcome.

"Whenever you have nice weather in the winter, it's more of a relief," said Matt Corrie, Africa Zookeeper with the Dickerson Park Zoo. "They get to go outside, they get to enjoy the weather."

Corrie said they can also enjoy the snow, too. Bozo, a spider monkey at the Dickerson Park Zoo, likes the white stuff...for a few minutes anyway.

"He'll run out and play a little bit," said Corrie. "But as soon as his feet get cold he's back in, they wanna be right back in, they don't go out too long."

That snow can also be good for plants in cold weather.

"Whenever we get a snow," said McGowan. "It provides a blanket effect for some of our plants which helps their root system to stay a little bit warmer."

The warmer air we've been enjoying will soon come to an end.

But while we have it.

"Everything just gets to enjoy," said Corrie. "You get more people out at the zoo, it's just good for everything."

It has been good for everything and everyone. Mr. Corrie was even wearing shorts as KY3 talked to him Monday. So while we adapt to the changing weather, so too are the area plants and animals.