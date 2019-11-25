Area businesses help body shop rebuild after fire destroys the Branson West business

It was an electrical problem with a van parked inside Hatcher Valley Auto Body that sparked a fire at the Branson West business on November 10.

Two weeks later, it was demolition day at the shop that used to house Hatcher Valley Auto Body.

"We just want to get it done as quickly as possible, help get him up and running," Plumblee Construction Foreman Luis Hardesty said.

Plumblee Construction crews worked throughout the day to take down the burned building.

"Everybody has a family to pay, everybody has a family to feed. You want to make sure that your guys, your workers, are taken care of, and their families," Plumblee Construction Subcontractor Manager Honey Galvez said.

That's why Plumblee is helping Hatcher get back in business.

"Plumblee is going to make sure all our guys are paid for the day, but [the owner] is taking care of this on a voluntary basis." Galvez said.

Plumblee Construction sent three crews to help with demolition, but Plumblee isn't the only business that's stepped up to help during this tough time.

Co-owner Shawn Hatcher says he's using the large equipment for free, as True Value Rental also wanted to lend a hand.

"We live here. This is our community. We care about everybody here, they care about us. That's what neighbors do," Galvez said.

Hatcher says he's humbled by the support and generosity. While his crews have been working out of another location, he's ready for the business to again be in full-force.

"Any time we have a problem, he jumps on it without any hesitation, so we figured we'd do the same for him," Hardesty said.

It's a lesson in neighborly love from which everyone can learn.

"Everybody can do something," Galvez said. "This time of year especially, try to look for someway you can help someone else."

Hatcher says he plans to have the business back up and running by the end of January.