Ozarks patients call rising costs of chemotherapy drug disheartening

A chemotherapy drug used to treat certain brain cancers is rising in costs for patients. The pharmaceutical company making it is ending its patient assistance for the medication.

We first heard from patients about the struggle to get the drug. Now it is the costs. Merck makes the drug called Temodar.

Doctors diagnosed Amy Chandler with a brain tumor called glioblastoma in 2017. She has been through surgery to remove the tumor, but it came back. She got radiation in November and was supposed to also start the chemo drug Temodar then. Amy uncovered the Merck patient assistance program was no longer donating the drug, and even though her insurance covered a large portion, she couldn't afford the $200 monthly copay.

Merck confirms it removed the drug from the program for new patients as of December 31. Merck tells us it conducts a detailed review before removing medications from the patient assistance program. But due to manufacturing supply variables and the availability of generic alternatives, it was removed from the program. Merck says it is providing donated Temodar to patients who were already enrolled in the program.

Chandler says her doctors did not suggest any other alternative drug.

'It was really hard, right around Christmas time, and I have five children and a grandbaby, so I couldn't really just fork out the $200," said Chandler. "So I talked to the pharmacy in St Louis and they found me funding."

Chandler feels fortunate a foundation is covering the cost of her co-pay, so she was able to start taking Temodar in December, a couple of weeks later than planned. Another patient's wife explained her husband's 350 milligram dose would cost $1,080 a day.

