Arkansas Department of Health addressing coronavirus concerns

Some people call it a public health crisis. Others have another name for the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's just panic for the most part?" Bob Yarbrough, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management asked health officials. "If you sneeze or cough, watch out because someone will be spraying stuff on you."

But the Arkansas Department of Health said we still just don't know a lot about the virus.

"Because it's a novel virus, it's new, so people are really concerned. So we are just trying to explain what causes the virus and how it's transmitted," said Richard Taffner, the health district manager with the Northwest Public Health Region.

The department wants you to do basic things, like washing your hands often, and keeping surfaces clean.

That hasn't blocked the virus from reaching 35 states, including Missouri. But Arkansas is still, apparently, clean.

The Department of Health said the state is taking special precautions with anyone who travels.

"As we identify travelers coming into the state, they're communicated with our central office in Little Rock, and they're given instructions how to self-quarantine and how to take care of themselves," Taffner said.

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center is also working to make sure the disease doesn't get inside, even if it makes its way to Arkansas.

"Our biggest encouragement is to not have a big panic and a big rush of people coming to the hospital," said Delbert McCutchen, the director of education at NARMC.

The hospital has a sanitation area where people who do come in can make sure they don't spread germs. They also want people to know those masks people are buying don't actually protect you.

"It's not meant to protect you from things, it's meant to protect it from coming out," McCutchen said.

Hospital workers said if you do think you have the coronavirus, try to stay at home and call the hospital to see what you should do.

"I think the key is vigilance on everyone's part, not overreacting. And for people if they're sick, just stay home, which is what we've said about the flu forever," he said.

For more statistics on the coronavirus in Arkansas, head to healthy.arkansas.gov.