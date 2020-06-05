Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson encouraged by positivity rate of COVID-19 testing

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is encouraged by the state's positivity testing rate for COVID-19, despite higher daily cases.

He addressed testing at his daily briefing in Little Rock Friday.

State health leaders reported an additional 226 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state's total to 8,651. The state reported one additional death. Benton and Washington Counties report recent spikes in positive tests, which the governor describes as the area's "first wave" of cases.

Governor Hutchinson says increased testing is giving health leaders a better understanding of how the virus is spreading statewide. The state tested 3,846 patients with a positivity rate of 3.2% Thursday. The state last reported a positivity rate of more than 10% in mid-May.