Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson working with poultry plants in northwest Arkansas as cases of COVID-19 spike

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the northwest Arkansas area is driving up cases of COVID-19 in the state.

He held his daily briefing in the Rogers area Monday.

State health leaders reported an increase of 190 cases across the state, bringing the total to 7,443 since the pandemic. The state reported no deaths for Monday. The state of Arkansas tested nearly 3,800 patients Sunday with a positivity rate of 6%.

State Health Director Dr. Nate Smith says he is working closely with poultry plants in northwest Arkansas. The state reports nearly 600 cases of COVID-19 tied to plants. Most of those cases are centered in the Rogers area.