Arkansas Governor Hutchinson says state's coronavirus cases up to 6

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday a total of six people have presumptive positive tests for coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon.

The cases are confirmed in Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson and Grant. Because of the positives tests, school in those counties will stay closed for two weeks. An employee at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock is one of those six tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital is working to identify all staff members and patients who came into contact with the worker.

The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily. Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the state’s first presumptive case during a news conference. That person is being treated at a Pine Bluff hospital. The governor declared a public health emergency.