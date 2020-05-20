Arkansas allowing summer camps to open late this month

Arkansas is allowing overnight summer camps to open at the end of this month, but with new coronavirus-related safety measures.

The state Health Department on Wednesday said counselors at overnight camps can arrive no sooner than May 24 and campers no sooner than May 31. Officials planned to announce more details Thursday on the social distancing and safety measures the camps will have to follow because of the pandemic.

The state has been rolling back coronavirus restrictions in recent days. Casinos, theaters and other indoor entertainment venues were allowed to reopen on Monday.